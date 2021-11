Now available with full design support is a high-power front-end module from Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The SKYA21043 is a highly integrated, 5 GHz FEM incorporating a 5 GHz SP2T transmit/receive switch, a 5 GHz high-gain low-noise amplifier with bypass, and a 5 GHz power amplifier intended for high-power 802.11p DSRC and C-V2X applications and systems.

RICHARDSON RFPD

(10)