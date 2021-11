Model QH8922, one of the company’s newest surface mount couplers, covers a full 150 to 2000 MHz band. Rated at 100W CW, this bonded design is utilized in applications requiring very small form factors and high repeatability. Measuring only 1.47 x 1.13 x 0.16”, the unit is specifically designed for military and commercial environments. It provides exceptionally low loss of 0.7 dB maximum. Operating temperature is -55 to +85°C.

WERLATONE

(12)