The PMA-183PLN+ is a miniature low-noise amplifier (LNA) with positive gain slope from 6 to 18 GHz. Ideal for communications and radar receivers, the 50 ohm pHEMT MMIC LNA features high typical directivity of 33 dB across the full bandwidth. It is supplied in a 16-lead MCLP housing to fit tight PCB layouts.

MINI-CIRCUITS

