Model P6T-2G18G-55-R-512-SFF is a SP6T reflective switch that operates over the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz frequency range. It has a maximum insertion loss of 7 dB and a minimum isolation of 55 dB. This model is outfitted with SMA female connectors in a housing measuring just 1.00 x 1.40 x 0.30”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

