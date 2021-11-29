Gowanda Electronics’ VP of Sales Denis Kohlhagen Announces Retirement

Denis Kohlhagen

Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, announces that the company’s VP of Sales, Denis Kohlhagen, will retire on January 31, 2022 after a 23 year career with the company.

Over the years Denis nurtured long-term relationships with major customers, expanded the customer base into important market sectors and developed strategies to sell newly-designed products for the company. He is now working closely with the recently-hired Director of Sales, Peter Growney, to provide a smooth transition prior to his retirement.

Gowanda merged with iNRCORE nearly a year ago. In reflecting on Kohlhagen’s achievements, iNRCORE’s CEO Sarah Harris said, “Denis played a key role in the strategic growth of Gowanda Electronics’ customer relationships and market segments over the years. With more than 40 years of total experience and success in selling electronic components his shoes will be hard to fill, but Peter has proven himself capable of stepping up to that challenge based on his own successful 30+ year sales career with electronic component companies.”

