Verus® Research to Help Secure U.S. Army Communication Platforms with $1.7 Million, 18-Month Contract

Verus® Research, a New Mexico-based team of scientists and engineers specializing in advanced research and development, announces it has been awarded a $1.7 million contract from the U.S. Army under its xTech Program to develop Coherent Chaos-based Low Probability of Intercept (LPI)/Low Probability of Detection (LPD) Communication Systems. The 18-month Phase 2 Small Business Innovative Research contract will provide innovative technology solutions to solve Army challenges.

“We are honored to be trusted with this contract from the Army,” said Grady L. Patterson, CEO of Verus Research. “Our research will directly impact the Army’s efforts in creating emergency radio systems that will make it difficult for adversaries to detect and geolocate the people and platforms using them. It is a privilege to utilize our decades-long expertise in this field to create solutions that matter for our military.”

Through the effort, Verus Research will deliver a revolutionary radio technology which utilizes coherent, non-sinusoidal, chaos-based, baseband signaling waveforms with strong LPD characteristics, and advanced encryption protocols in a software defined radio (SDR)-based radio architecture that allows rapid reconfigurability.

