Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.2 Million Follow-on Order for Ka-Band Airborne SSPA/BUC

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded a follow-on order valued at $1.2 million for its Ka-Band Solid-State Power Amplifiers (“SSPAs”) that use state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) technology for an In-Flight Connectivity (“IFC”) application. Comtech’s Falcon 50Ka GaN amplifiers feature a tri-band Block Upconverter (“BUC”) and are packaged in ARINC 791 compliant housings.

“Comtech offers a portfolio of GaN-based products that utilize the latest GaN technology to deliver RF amplification enabling high-speed satellite communications from ground based and airborne terminals,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We continue to expand in the SSPA market offering both Ku-Band and Ka-Band products for IFC applications.”

Comtech’s Falcon product line encompasses Ku and Ka frequency bands and offers high linear power with excellent gain flatness and phase noise performance to support the latest waveform technologies and networks. The Ka-Band Falcons implement multi-sub-band switching, gain adjustment and equalization, and cooperative system calibration support such as Open BMIP.

Comtech manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The Comtech Xicom product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

