Accelleran Triumphs in Communications & Networking Category of Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50

Accelleran, a pioneer in OpenRAN technology, is proud to be amongst the winners in Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50 competition for Belgium. The company won in the prestigious Communications & Networking category. Held annually, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 recognises the achievements of innovative technology-driven companies in the most prominent economies worldwide. The award was given to Accelleran based on the company’s ability to show strong revenue growth.

Covering everything from fintech to digital commerce and life sciences, this competition is open to both public and private companies headquartered in Belgium. The winners were announced at an online award ceremony on the 25th November.

The leading provider of cloud-native virtualization software architecture for private and public 4G/5G networks, Accelleran has become a key player in the OpenRAN ecosystem. Over the past few years, the software company has contributed to a series of major OpenRAN deployment ventures which have helped drive its growth and strengthen its position in what is set to become a burgeoning market.

“There is a huge breadth of engineering and entrepreneurial talent here in Belgium, and the companies featured in this competition clearly emphasise this point. For us to be nominated was already a great honour, but to now be confirmed as the winner in such an important category is truly wonderful news,” states Stan Claes, Accelleran’s CEO. “This gives real validation to the work we are doing to develop software for next generation mobile communication infrastructure based on OpenRAN architectures.”

“With regards to communication and networking, Belgium has a great deal of emerging potential. Though the companies here are small in comparison to their European and international competitors, they are innovative and agile,” states Sam Sluismans, Programme Leader for Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50. “We hope that this award will help bring Accelleran’s technology to a wider international audience and wish its team every success for the future.”

About the Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50

The Technology Fast 50 competition is an annual selection of the 50 fastest growing and innovative technology companies headquartered and founded in Belgium. Public or private companies who develop a technology related product or service and who have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years can enter the competition for their chance to be nominated as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Belgium.

Companies that have been active in the technology sector for less than four years can participate in the special Rising Star category of the competition. These companies are judged by an independent jury on their turnover potential and scalability.

Participating in the Technology Fast 50 competition can help companies to develop their business by increasing their visibility and giving them access to the Fast 50’s unique network of highly successful executives.

About Accelleran

Accelleran provides an Open RAN-based, cloud-native software platform driving small cells in private and public 4G/5G networks. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of RAN experts, and has its headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium.

Accelleran is at the forefront of the Open RAN revolution that enables complete hardware and software disaggregation and multivendor solutions in radio access networks. Deployment of Open RAN networks can benefit from lower deployment and operational costs and the ability to develop and deploy own network-based applications (xApps), independent from RAN suppliers. The combination of open architecture and the liberalization of mobile spectrum is driving new business models and markets.

Learn more at www.accelleran.com.

