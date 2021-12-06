Anritsu Verifies Industry-First Test for 3GPP Release 16 UE Radio Capability Signaling Optimization (RACS)

Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that it has successfully verified RACS feature for 5G New Radio (NR). This industry-first achievement has been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR.

Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 defines many enhancements for 5G NR, addressing new industry verticals and network deployment scenarios by introducing support for capabilities, such as Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), Positioning for 5G NR, Dual Active Protocol Stack (DAPS), and enhanced MIMO/Handover. With the increase in the number of supported radio technologies and associated frequency band combinations, the size of the radio capability information has become significantly larger. To address this condition, an efficient method for optimized transfer of this signaling information has been defined with RACS.

Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu, said, “This latest success demonstrates our continued commitment to support the wireless industry for development and roll out of leading 5G NR features.”

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523-1 and have been submitted to 3GPP Radio Access Network Working Group 5 (RAN WG5) by Anritsu. These tests will also be submitted to Global Certification Forum (GCF) Certification Agreement Group (CAG), and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) PTCRB Validation Group (PVG) for approval in the upcoming meetings.

5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR

The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251.

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA), in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu’s OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.

