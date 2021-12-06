Modelithics Releases the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library v21.1.5

Modelithics, Inc., (Modelithics) the world’s leading RF and microwave simulation model provider, is pleased to announce version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library. With this latest version, the library now includes a total of six models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ GaN devices.

Version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library introduces new models for the MACOM MAPC-A1000 and MAPC-A1100 GaN devices. The MAPC-A1000 is suitable for operation from 30 MHz to 3 GHz. This 50-ohm input matched device can deliver 25 W of output power and supports both continuous-wave and pulsed operation at 50V. The MAPC-A1100 is suitable for operation from DC to 3.5 GHz. This device supports both CW and pulsed operation and provides output power levels as high as 65 W. Both the MAPC-A1000 and MAPC-A1100 devices are intended for applications including military radio communications, radar, avionics, digital cellular infrastructure, RF energy, and test instrumentation.

The Modelithics MACOM GaN Library also includes models for MACOM’s MAPC-A1101, MAPC-A1102, MAPC-A1500, and MAPC-A1501 GaN devices. Each model in the library is developed and validated using extensive linear and non-linear data sets and intended for high power microwave applications.

Additional models will continue to be added to the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library on an ongoing basis. The models in the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library are available for FREE distribution and support for qualified MACOM customers. For more information and to request the library, visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/MACOM or contact Modelithics at sales@modelithics.com.

For more information, please see the attached press release or visit: www.Modelithics.com/MVP/MACOM

