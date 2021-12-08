Altum RF Announces Sales Representative Agreement with HUTEC Corporation

Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications, announces a new sales representative agreement with HUTEC Corporation (HUTEC), covering customers located in South Korea. Founded in 1995, HUTEC has its headquarters office in Seoul, South Korea and specializes in active and passive components and modules for telecom, military, space, and industrial applications.

“Adding yet another sales representative partnership highlights our view of how important it is to service our customers with top-tier talent, such as what the HUTEC team brings,” stated Niels Kramer, Altum RF Managing Director Europe and Vice President Marketing. “HUTEC focuses not only on superior technical support, but also on providing the right products to meet customers’ requirements in a timely manner.”

Mr. Shim, HUTEC CEO, added, “Altum RF is an innovative and flexible company with a growing product portfolio, and we are extremely pleased to add this supplier to our catalog of products.”

Altum RF is an international company, with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio.

ABOUT ALTUM RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs and GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for Telecom, 5G, Satcom, RADAR Sensors, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense or Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

About HUTEC Corporation

Since 1995 HUTEC Corporation has steadily grown as a preferred supplier of advanced active and passive components and modules for telecom, military, space, and industrial applications. HUTEC is dedicated to meet customers’ needs with the best components and modules at the best prices and lead-time. HUTEC sources and supplies any components and modules to assure that the customers’ requirement can be met suitably and quickly. HUTEC also helps suppliers and customers who are miles apart to be better connected to each other with improved communication and understanding.

