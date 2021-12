Two new shielded power inductors are automotive grade, AEC-Q200 compliant inductors that feature shielded construction, a metal alloy powder core, low magnetic field radiation, low buzz noise, and a wide operating temperature range of -55 to +150ºC. Both are designed for EMI filtering and power management in automotive, consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications that often require higher inductor reliability.

