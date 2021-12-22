Samtec Acquires Ultra Communications, Inc.

Samtec, Inc., a global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, announces the acquisition of Ultra Communications, Inc., a manufacturer of high-speed digital and RF fiber optic components, based in Vista, CA.

Ultra Communications’ core competencies include circuit design, optoelectronic package design, and manufacturing of fiber optic components. Founded in 2005, the company holds substantial IP and technology, with active programs in the mil-avionic, space/satellite, ground vehicles, radar, and shipboard connectivity arenas.

“Ultra Communications offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our fiber optic product offering for mil/aero and harsh environment applications,” said Brian Vicich, CTO of Samtec. “Their expertise in high-speed mixed-signal circuit design, packaging for high fidelity electrical and optical coupling, and testing at the wafer and component level, combined with our advanced interconnect design expertise, will provide robust product and technology solutions for our customers.”

Samtec has an established customer base in the industrial and mil-aero markets with its optical FireFly™ product line. Ultra Communications’ products, which feature a Surface-Mount-Technology (SMT) reflowable attach process, complement the FireFly family. The acquisition provides aerospace and mil-aero customers with another option to achieve small size, low weight and power (SWaP) in extreme environments.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Samtec Team. There are many synergies and new opportunities for us. Together we can bring new products to market faster and provide more value to our customers,” said Charlie Kuznia, President of Ultra Communications.

Samtec plans on maintaining operations and staff at the Vista, CA facility.

About Samtec

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $950 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 40+ international locations and products sold in more than 125 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.samtec.com.

About Ultra Communications, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ultra Communications is AS9100-certified and has a rich space heritage in high-speed mixed-signal circuit design for applications requiring radiation hardening (rad-hard), extended temperature range and high reliability performance. Ultra Communications serves the most advanced avionic, space, maritime and terrestrial applications with precision packaging for high fidelity electrical and optical coupling, and hardware and software platforms for monitoring networks’ health and security. To view Ultra Communications’ products and capabilities, visit: https://www.ultracomm-inc.com/.

