Samara A. Strycker Joins Ducommun Incorporated’s Board of Directors

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Samara A. Strycker as an independent director of the company, effective December 29, 2021. Ms. Strycker’s appointment expands the number of directors on Ducommun’s board to eight, seven of whom are independent. Ms. Strycker will be a member of the company’s Audit Committee.

“We are very happy to have Samara join our board and look forward to her contributions,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Samara has broad technical accounting expertise as well as significant operational finance experience in the industrial sector and both of these will help provide strong support for Ducommun’s long-term growth plans.”

“I am both proud and honored to be joining the Ducommun Board of Directors,” said Ms. Strycker. “I look forward to working with their strong team of leaders to continue to advance the priorities of the business.”

Ms. Strycker currently serves as senior vice president, corporate controller and treasurer at Navistar International Corporation, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty and mid-sized commercial trucks, school buses, diesel engines, and aftermarket parts. Prior to joining Navistar, Ms. Strycker served as controller for the Americas Region at GE Healthcare, Inc., a global medical technology and pharmaceutical diagnostics provider, and began her career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for more than a decade. Ms. Strycker holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and is a certified public accountant.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com

