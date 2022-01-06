Gowanda Electronics Signs Global Distribution Agreement with TTI

Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, and a member of the iNRCORE family of brands, announces it has signed a global distribution agreement with TTI, Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas), a leading specialty distributor of electronic components.

The agreement includes TTI’s sales operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia and covers products manufactured by Gowanda and several sister brands in the iNRCORE family.

Products included in the agreement include RF, microwave and power components manufactured by Gowanda Electronics, DYCO Electronics (and its HiSonic brand), Bicron Electronics and TTE Filters. Components represented include inductors, magnetics, transformers and filters, among others. Market sectors utilizing these high-performance components include: military, aerospace, avionics, communication, medical, transportation and industrial.

“We see this agreement as a strategic step forward in our ability to efficiently and effectively serve the needs of design engineers around the world,” said Sarah Harris, CEO of iNRCORE. “By expanding our partnership with TTI through this agreement, we will be able to leverage their extensive sales network and specialty component expertise to reach more customers, and TTI will have access to a broader range of high performance components and expertise by way of our strong family of brands.”

For more information about this agreement please contact Peter Growney, Director of Sales at Gowanda, at +1-716-532-2234 or email pgrowney@gowanda.com. For more information about TTI please visit www.ttiinc.com.

About Gowanda Electronics

Gowanda Electronics designs, manufactures and supplies precision electronic components for RF, microwave and power applications. Components include standard off-the-shelf and custom-designed inductors, chokes, coils, conicals, solenoids, toroids, transformers and magnetic devices in surface mount and thru-hole configurations that are used in a wide variety of electronic applications. Gowanda’s products are used primarily by OEM companies and other entities interested in high performance electronic component solutions for the equipment and devices they manufacture. Applications include use in industrial automation & control equipment, communication, instrumentation, medical & diagnostic equipment/devices and test & measurement equipment. Such products are used in a broad range of industries including aviation/aerospace, data processing, defense, education, health care, process & assembly industries, security, space and telecommunications. Gowanda’s customers include Fortune 500 companies and other significant players in these global markets. The company is certified to AS9100, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality management standards, offers RoHS compliant products as well as lead-containing components for QPL military/defense and other demanding requirements, and provides non-magnetic inductors for magnetic-sensitive applications. Gowanda is now a member of the iNRCORE family of brands. For more information visit www.Gowanda.com and www.iNRCORE.com.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers, housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information visit www.tti.com

