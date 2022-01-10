Anritsu Achieves Approval for Industry-First 3GPP Release 16 Protocol Conformance Test

Anritsu Corporation announces that the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) operated by Global Certification Forum (GCF) has approved the industry-first Release 16 Protocol Conformance tests for 5G New Radio (NR) at the CAG#68 meetings held in October 2021. This industry-first achievement was verified on the Anritsu 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR.

Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 specifications for 5G NR include features that will greatly expand the reach of 5G NR to new industry verticals beyond traditional smartphone and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications. At a broad level, Release 16 introduces enhancements in coverage, power, mobility, reliability, and ease in network planning and optimization.

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523-1 and were previously verified by Anritsu at 3GPP RAN WG5 (Radio Access Network Working Group 5). These tests have also been submitted to PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) PVG (PTCRB Validation group) for approval in the upcoming meetings. The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251.

5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR Outline

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu’s OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G NR frequency bands.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

(19)