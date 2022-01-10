D.L.S. Electronic Systems, Inc. Receives Nationwide 2021 ACIL Customer Quality Service Awards

On December 9th, 2021, D.L.S Electronic Systems, Inc. received three Quality Service Awards from the Washington, DC based American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL):

Nationwide ACIL 2021 Customer Quality Service Award

Special Recognition Award for Timeliness

Special Recognition Award for Overall Customer Satisfaction

ACIL was developed in 1996 to address the industry’s quality issues and recognize those laboratories with exemplary quality performance. The Program provides laboratory data users with a mechanism to evaluate testing laboratories. Participants commit to ensuring data integrity, meeting customers’ quality needs and setting performance standards for the testing laboratory industry. No other evaluation program ranks customer satisfaction with laboratory services and requires laboratory management to commit to a data integrity program.

To become a participant, testing laboratories must distribute satisfaction surveys to customers, commit to an ethics program and submit a signed code of ethics. Participants in 2021 demonstrated an average timeliness of 3.6 out of a possible 4.0 and an overall customer satisfaction score of 3.8 out of a possible 4.0.

D.L.S. Electronic Systems is a Wheeling, Il based compliance testing and consulting organization, specializing in EMC/EMI, Environmental, Product Safety and Wireless testing and consulting, and provides service on a global basis. It is accredited by ANAB under ISO 17025 quality programs.

Additional details about D.L.S. testing services can be found at www.dlsemc.com. For further information, contact Jack Black at jblack@dlsemc.com.

