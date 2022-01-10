Modelithics Welcomes Smiths Interconnect as Sponsoring MVP

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models, is pleased to welcome Smiths Interconnect into the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program at the Sponsoring level. Smiths Interconnect’s product portfolio contains a wide range of RF/microwave components, including Thermopad® product, attenuators, terminations, resistors, chip equalizers, Diamond RF Resistives® product, power dividers, and filters, among others.

As a Sponsoring MVP, Smiths Interconnect is aiding RF/microwave designers by sponsoring free extended 90-day trial use of all Modelithics models available for Smiths Interconnect components. Modelithics and Smiths Interconnect are also collaborating to develop new models for several component series.

Among the new models in development is a scalable models for Smiths Interconnect’s TSX attenuator and CTX and CTS termination series. The TSX attenuator series is rated from DC to 50 GHz. This series of attenuators includes attenuation values of 0 to 10 dB in 1-dB increments. Also included are attenuation values of 15 and 20 dB. Also in development are new models for Smiths Interconnect’s CTX and CTS termination series. The CTX termination series offers broadband performance rated to 64 GHz. Model validations through 67 GHz are planned for the new models.

For more information or to request a free 90-day use of the new models for the Smiths Interconnect components, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/smithsinterconnect. For those interested in long-term use, the new Modelithics models for Smiths Interconnect components are available in the Smiths Interconnect Single Vendor Sub-Library and within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library, which includes over 800 models from 70+ vendors, representing more than 24,000 components. For more information and further details on the new models, please visit: www.modelithics.com/model or contact sales@modelithics.com.

(22)