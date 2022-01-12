Modelithics Releases the Modelithics Library v21.8 for Cadence Spectre RF Option

Modelithics, the leading provider of RF/microwave simulation models, is pleased to announce version 21.8 of the Modelithics Library for Cadence Spectre RF Option. Version 21.8 adds 22 new complex equivalent circuit models to the library.

The Modelithics Library for Cadence Spectre RF Option offers a large selection of highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ for passive components. New models added in version 21.8 include models for the AMOTECH A60Z and A60L capacitor families, the Coilcraft 0603CT, 0603HL, and 0805LS inductor families, and the Passive Plus R35-1209BB and R35-2010BB resistor products. Other new models are included for the TDK CGA1A2C0G, CGA1A2X7R, and CGB1T3X5R0J104M capacitor series and the Vishay CRCW01005 resistor series.

The Modelithics Library for Cadence Spectre RF Option is an indispensable collection of simulation models for all types of passive RF/microwave devices engineered to enable designers to go from concept to product faster and easier. These models for surface-mount devices are a must-have for anyone involved in PCB-based RF/microwave circuit or module design.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v21.8 release notes. For a trial of the Modelithics Library for Cadence Spectre RF Option, visit: https://www.modelithics.com/model.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, free model use is being sponsored by AMOTECH, Coilcraft, Passive Plus, TDK, and Vishay. Request a dedicated vendor trial of one of these or other available MVPs by visiting www.Modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

(17)