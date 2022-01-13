EPI Achieves ISO-9001 Certification for All RF/Microwave and High-Power Circuit Packages

Electronic Products, Inc. (EPI) (www.elecprodinc.com), a fully integrated high temperature co-fired ceramic (HTCC) and glass-to-metal package manufacturer serving the high frequency/high power device market, has announced that the entire company has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by TUV SUD America, Inc. After receiving certification for its Ceramics Division in 2018, the company has received this designation across its complete product line of RF/microwave, power semiconductor, and optical packaging solutions, as well their custom multi-layer ceramic package development and manufacturing services. Electronic Products, Inc. was granted this up-to-date certification as a result of achieving outstanding implementation of a quality management system throughout their entire facility in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Widely used in manufacturing, quality management system stand­ards and quality improvement approaches are all means of improving customer satisfaction and organizational competitiveness.

“Our entire team is very proud to receive this across-the-board ISO 9001:2015 certification,” says Chris Mosher, President. “We’ve always been committed to the utmost in quality assurance for our packaging solutions and now this opens the door to do business in markets that require the certification for their own quality practices. It illustrates our commitment to not just premium quality but also process due diligence.”

The ISO 9001 standard is the world’s most widely recognized quality management system (QMS) certification. With more than 1 million companies certified in over 170 countries, ISO 9001 defines requirements for companies who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer requirements and continually improve their business processes.

About Electronic Products, Inc. | www.elecprodinc.com

Established in 1960, Electronic Products, Inc. is an innovative and expert provider of TO-headers and lenses, as well as IC, MMIC, diode, component, and hybrid package solutions. They are the leading US-based “powder-to-package” electronics packaging provider with specialties that include high temperature co-fired ceramic (HTCC), thick film printed, and hermetic glass-to-metal packages for high frequency and high-power electronic circuits.

(7)

print