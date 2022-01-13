EuMW Announces New Dates for 2021 Event

European Microwave Week (EuMW) organizers are pleased to announce that the dates for EuMW 2021 in London have been changed to 2-7 April 2022. It will still be a fully live event. The dates set previously (13-18 February 2022) are no longer applicable due to the current prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are excited that EuMW will remain a fully live event, and we look forward to seeing all of the attendees, exhibitors, and speakers in London in April,” said Frank van den Bogaart, President of EuMA, “EuMW exhibitors, participants, and technical co-sponsors should know that the event in London will continue to offer a full schedule of opportunities for networking, product demonstrations, and a conference that advances the state of the art.”

Ivar Bazzy, President of Horizon House, organizer of EuMW on behalf of EuMA added, “A major factor in our decision to change the date is to give more time for as many conference delegates and exhibition visitors to travel from overseas as safely as possible. We are very much looking forward to EuMW as a live event at ExCeL in London.”

“As a consequence of these new dates for EuMW in London, the deadline dates for registration (including early bird registration) and the registration refund policy will be extended accordingly. EuMW will remain a 6-day event. However, on this occasion, we will be starting on a Saturday. The European Microwave Exhibition will be a 3-day trade show, as has been the format in previous years. However, because of the date change, it will now be on 4-6 April (Monday – Wednesday),” said EuMW 2021 General Chair Nick Ridler. Details of the extended registration dates will be announced shortly.

For more information on exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending, visit https://www.eumw2021.com/

