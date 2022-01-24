Space-qualified Amplifiers

Teledyne Microwave Solutions amplifier products for spacecraft applications include amplifiers covering 300 kHz to 50 GHz with single or multiple gain stages fabricated as chip and wire hybrids in standard and custom packages. They include adjustable DC bias with either FET or bipolar technologies and are well suited for low-noise receivers and transceivers with high radiation tolerance. Ku-band SSPAs deliver 20 W variable from 0 to 20 dB and provide digital interfaces for power control, blanking, ALC, and power and temperature monitoring. The dual Ka-band LNAs operate at 28 to 29.31 GHz and 29.5 to 30.81 GHz, have a noise figure of 2.3 dB and waveguide inputs and outputs.

