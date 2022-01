The QPL 1810 is a GaAs pHEMT single ended RF amplifier IC featuring 20 dB of flat gain and low noise. This IC is designed to support FTTH applications from 50 to 1800 MHz using a single 5V supply, or it can be used from 5 to 8V depending on linearity requirements. It comes in a SOT-89 package and is RoHS compliant.

