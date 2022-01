Design and sales support is now available for an ultra-linear amplifier from Amplifier Solutions Corporation (ASC). The ASC523 has an operating band of 2 to 250 MHz with typical specifications of +35 dBm P1dB, 22 dB gain, and 2.8 dB noise figure. It operates at 24V in a SMD 5-pin flange mount package.

