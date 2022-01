Model SDLVA-0R5G18G-50R-30DBM is an SDLVA designed to operate over the 0.5 to 18.0 GHz frequency range for ultra-high-speed applications while maintaining flatness and accuracy. Dynamic range is -70 to 0 dBm, and +30 dBm CW maximum input power. Size is 3.2 x 1.8 x 0.4” with SMA female connectors.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(3)