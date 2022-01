Model AG-N800-HD is a solidstate 9-bit/0.25 dB resolution digital controlled attenuator operating over 8 to 18 GHz. The unit features 3.9 dB maximum insertion loss, VSWR of 1.9:1 maximum, attenuation range of 80 dB nominal, and +20 dBm CW power handling. It uses a single power supply of +12 to +15V.

UNIVERSAL MICROWAVE COMPONENT CORP./UMCC

