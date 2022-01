The 2450DP14B7200 and 2450DP14B7200T-AEC RF diplexers feature Ultra Wide Band (UWB) and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) technologies used in security access and asset tracking. These 2400 to 2500 MHz or 6200 to 8200 MHz passband diplexers operate over a -40 to +105ºC operating temperature range.

