The R1150SMUA5CR delivers -128 dBc/Hz typical phase noise at 10 KHz offset at its operating range of 1150 MHz. VCC is 5V, while the tuning voltage range is 1.0 to 11.0V. Typical output power is 0 dBm. It is packaged in a standard 0.5 x 0.5” castellated SMT.

APA WIRELESS

(6)

print