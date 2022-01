These new fiber optic transceivers are MSA compliant and compatible with most switch and router platforms. They represent a wide selection of form factors, distances supported, and data rates. Form factors offered are GBIC, SFP, SFP+, and XFP. Distance options range from 220 meters to 120 kilometers, and three transmitter wavelengths are available (850, 1310, and 1550 nm). Operating data rates cover 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

