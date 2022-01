The company, a leader in precision location technology, and Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One’s positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable, yet easy to use module with open-source API.

POINT ONE NAVIGATION

(14)

print