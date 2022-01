Model P1T-18G40G-30-1515-292FF is a SPST absorptive switch that operates over the 18.0 to 40.0 GHz frequency range. Minimum isolation is 30 dB, maximum isolation of 30 dB, maximum insertion loss of 4.0 dB, VSWR 2.0:1, and RF switching speed time (10 to 90% RF) 25 ns maximum. Size is 2.00 x 1.50 x 0.75”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

