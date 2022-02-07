Keysight Helps LG Electronics to Demonstrate 6G Radio Frequency Front-End Module at 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition

Keysight’s 6G R&D testbed generates terabit data wireless transmissions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, helped LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Korea December 22-24, 2021.

The demonstration leveraged Keysight’s 6G Sub-Terahertz (THz) R&D Testbed and LG’s 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions. Keysight’s 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths. This enables leading wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.

“Keysight is pleased to provide LG Electronics with state-of-the-art 6G measurement equipment, critical in evaluating radio components designed to support future ubiquitous wireless intelligence frameworks,” said Sun-Woo Lee, president of Keysight in Korea. “Keysight’s cross-domain expertise and multi-disciplinary capabilities enable early research into 6G, which is expected to be built on terabit communication speeds, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-native IoT applications, non-terrestrial networks, holographic technology and new end-to-end security paradigms.”

Many 6G applications and use cases depend on short-range connectivity using higher data rates than those transmitted by 5G networks. This is driving the need for wide bandwidths at sub-THz frequencies above 100GHz. Keysight’s 6G testbed delivers low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) across ultra-wide modulation bandwidths resulting in accurate EVM performance assessments of sub-THz systems, transceivers and components. This enables researchers to create designs that deliver the high performance required to support future 6G use cases.

Keysight’s 6G sub-THz R&D Testbed enables LG Electronics to develop high-frequency, high bandwidth RFFEs and transceivers. It integrates Keysight’s high-speed multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator, UXR multi-channel high-performance oscilloscope, PathWave vector signal analysis software and PSG analog signal generator with compact upconverters and downconverters from Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI).

“Keysight’s expertise in test, emulation and optimization, coupled with their ability to create essential linkages between supportive 6G technologies, helps LG Electronics to bring innovations to life – from idea to design, development, manufacturing, deployment and operation,” said Yeongho Je, vice president and head of Communication & Media Standard Lab at LG Electronics. “These innovations support the industry’s 6G vision, which includes creating a more sustainably connected world.”

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

