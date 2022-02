The AMP2099C is a rugged solid-state power amplifier that covers 500 MHz to 6 GHz producing at least 150 W with 53 dB of gain. It has excellent power and gain flatness, and is supported by circuits that monitor VSWR, voltage, current, and temperature. The amplifier is housed in a 4U rack-mount chassis, measures 7 x 19 x 22 in., and weighs 23 kg.

EXODUS ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS

