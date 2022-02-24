KYOCERA AVX Releases the New 9155 Series 1.27mm-Pitch Board-to-Board Battery Connectors

The new fine-pitch 9155-020 Series board-to-board battery connectors complete the 9155 Series product family and further establish KYOCERA AVX’s well-proven battery connector portfolio as the broadest selection of standard battery connectors currently available on the market.

KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has further expanded its well-proven portfolio of battery connectors for board-to-board and battery pack integration applications with the release of a new fine-pitch connector series designed for medical, industrial, and networking applications. The newest additions to this product portfolio, which already offered the broadest selection of standard battery connectors currently available on the market, are the new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors.

Like the rest of the 9155 Series product family, the new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors feature ultra-robust and -reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts proven to establish and maintain high-integrity electrical connections in harsh application environments with operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C for up to 15,000 mating cycles. They also feature low-profile, UL94 V-0 flame-retardant, glass-filled liquid crystal polymer (LCP) insulators that measure just 2.35mm high, have a nominal working height of 2.5–3.1mm, and are end-to-end stackable for broad configuration and application suitability. The new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors are currently available in two-, three-, four-, and five-way variants with a nominal force working range spanning 0.30–0.55N, a minimum of 0.8μm ductile nickel underplate, a minimum of 0.75μm hard gold in the contact area, and 1.5–3.0μm lead-free matte tin on the tails. Two- and three-way variants are rated for a full 3A per contact, while four- and five-way variants are rated for 2A per contact, and all four immediately available part numbers are rated for 400VAC.

The new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors are optimized for use in a broad, cross-market range of compact, lightweight, and low-profile handheld and portable devices that require docking or cradle charging. Ideal applications include portable medical equipment, such as battery packs for portable oxygen generators, patient monitoring equipment, industrial devices with pluggable or programming modules, and internet appliances that require battery backup.

“KYOCERA AVX has more than 25 years’ experience designing, developing, and supplying battery connectors proven to establish and maintain high-integrity electrical connections and reliably withstand a wide range of operating temperatures and up to 15,000 mating cycles. And we also offer the broadest selection of standard battery connectors currently available on the market,” said Joe Falcone, director of global marketing for KYOCERA AVX. “In addition, although other connector suppliers offer battery connectors as well, none of them offer the same connector heights and contact pitches available in our portfolio. Further, KYOCERA AVX designs each contact to deliver the forces and deflection required by the targeted applications and always uses beryllium copper as the base material for our contacts to ensure maximum durability and reliability over the product lifecycle, while competing connectors often employ lower-grade metal contacts that frequently result in field failures.”

“The new fine-pitch 9155-020 Series battery connectors complete the 9155 Series product family, which now offers a wide range of configuration, pitch, insulator height, working height, and nominal force options ideally suited for use in an extensive range of portable and handheld electronics applications that require docking or cradle charging,” said Jiri Vojacek, product manager for KYOCERA AVX. “Additionally, if you can’t find the solution you need in the broad range of standard 9155 Series battery connectors now available, each series in this product family can be customized to suit your individual application demands.”

The new fine-pitch 9155-020 Series battery connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging for compatibility with automated pick and place equipment, feature 1,100 parts per 330mm reel, and are compatible with RoHS soldering processes. Standard lead-time for the series is nine weeks.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX’s new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/battery/9155-020/. To order, please visit Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Digi-Key Electronics, Future Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Rutronik, and TTI, Inc. For more information about the industry’s broadest selection of standard battery connectors, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/connectors/battery/. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

