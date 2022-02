High-Q Low ESR 0505 multilayer ceramic capacitors are available over a range of 0.1 pF to 1000 pF in two dielectrics (P90 and NP0), and magnetic, non-magnetic, and tin/lead, and meet MIL-PRF-55681 and MIL-PRF-123. Working voltage is 150 VDC and 300 VDC. They are well-suited for UHF and microwave power amplifiers, mixers, oscillators, LNAs, filter networks, delay lines, and timing circuits.

