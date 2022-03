Model QH9141 hybrid coupler operates between 150 MHz and 2 GHz and handles 150 W CW. It has insertion loss of 0.85 dB, an operating temperature of -55° C to +85° C, amplitude balance of ± 75 dB, isolation of 18 dB, and maximum VSWR of 1.4:1.

