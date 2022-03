These coupled inductors have high saturation current, non-isolated DC-DC converter topologies and can be used as common-mode inductors and power supply lines. Isolation voltage between the windings is up to 500 V. They can handle current up to 7.05 A, saturation current up to 16.1 A, and can operate at temperatures up to +150° C.

EPCOS/TDK

(13)

print