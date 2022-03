The QPL1816 single-ended RF amplifier is designed for broadband amplifiers and CATV systems such as optical receivers and low noise front ends. It operates between 50 MHz and 1.8 GHz with gain of 10 dB and a noise figure of 2.5 dB at 1250 MHz. It operates from a 6V supply and is housed in an SOT-89 package.

