The 7029-3637 is a 50Ω, 6-in. low-profile SMA male to SMA male LoPro cable assembly for 0.085-in. cable. It operates to 18 GHz with a VSWR of 1.05:1 and shielding effectiveness of 90 dB, and has a temperature range of -65°C to +165° C. The assembly meets various methods within MIL-STD-202.

