PTRAN-100M18G-SDLVA-2SFB-3UVPX-P4-MAH covers 100 MHz to 18 GHz in a 3U Open VPX form factor. It upconverts a 100 MHz to 4 GHz transmit signal to 2 to 18 GHz and downconverts a 100 MHz to 18 GHz received signal to 100 MHz to 4 GHz IF for analog-to-digital conversion.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(9)