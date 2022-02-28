Accelleran Brings Open RAN 5G to United States’ CBRS Market

Accelleran is using Mobile World Congress 2022 to introduce additional functionality to its Open RAN 5G private network solution, with a new CBRS feature now being included. This will allow customers to install high performance 5G infrastructure with spectrum automatically allocated through a CBRS spectrum access system.

Through its turnkey solution, the company is already providing a way for customers looking to implement 5G private networks to avoid all the specifying and integration work involved. Consisting of the near real-time RAN intelligent controller (RIC), centralized unit (CU), distributed (DU) and radio unit (RU), plus the service management and orchestration (SMO) software, all the key elements have been pre-selected, pre-integrated and optimized. This means that 5G private network implementations can be completed much quicker and with less engineering costs involved, while still providing customers with access to the RAN intelligence and automation functionality provided by the dRAXTM RIC platform, in order to address the specific challenges of their particular use case requirements. The additional CBRS feature now incorporated will enable automated micro-licensing of spectrum issued by the CBRS SAS server for the US 5G private networks market.

“Accelleran has been an early adopter of CBRS since its initial launch,” says Stan Claes, CEO of Accelleran. “This new capability underscores how we are continuing to drive CBRS use in relation to future infrastructure roll-out. As a result, our clients are presented with a unique plug-and-play Open RAN based solution via which they can deploy CBRS-enabled private networks in a 5G context.”

You can find out more about Accelleran’s turnkey private network solution by visiting: www.accelleran.com

