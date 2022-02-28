Rohde & Schwarz Validates first 5G RRM FR2 2xAoA Conformance Tests with the R&S TS-RRM-NR Test System

The PTCRB certification organization has approved the first radio ressource management (RRM) conformance test cases for FR2 with two angles of arrival (2xAoA), using the R&S TS-RRM-NR 5G RRM conformance test system from Rohde & Schwarz. The test cases have been validated in multiple FR2 EN-DC band combinations, using the new R&S ATS1800M CATR based multi-AoA anechoic chamber.

The R&S ATS1800M allows RRM conformance tests of a 5G NR FR2 devices including multiple angles of arrival (AoA)

Conformance tests are vital for mobile communications technology, as mobile network operators worldwide rely on the certification schemes of PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) and GCF (Global Certification Forum) to accept mobile devices in their networks. Therefore, progress in RRM conformance testing in both, FR1 and FR2 frequency bands, is crucial for a successful rollout of 5G NR technology globally. RRM testing according to 3GPP is a challenging combination of several protocol and performance related test steps. Such RRM tests typically verify the UE’s ability to measure the strength of a signal coming in from different angles, and the related reaction time under different channel conditions, with variations of bandwidth, power levels and fading conditions.



The PTCRB has officially accepted the R&S TS-RRM-NR 5G RRM conformance test system from Rohde & Schwarz as suitable for the 5G RRM FR2 requirements as described in the 3GPP specifications. The validation process by the PTCRB requires PASS verdicts of the complete test case performed on at least two different devices. The updated version of the R&S TS-RRM, the acknowledged family of RRM conformance test systems from Rohde & Schwarz, has successfully accomplished this acceptance test for FR2 with two angles of arrival (2xAoA). For this, the device under test is being examined exposed to signals arriving simultaneously from two different angles to simulate real network conditions.



Rohde & Schwarz is an established one-stop solutions supplier for conformance and operator acceptance testing from 2G through 5G. The R&S TS-RRM-NR is now available in configurations for LTE, WCDMA and 5G technologies. The R&S CMX500 radio communication tester and the new R&S ATS1800M CATR based anechoic chamber for mmWave 5G OTA testing have added 5G NR signaling functionality for FR2 1xAoA and 2xAoA to the integrated test system. It is operated by the R&S CONTEST sequencer software and offers high efficiency and precise, reproducible measurement results. The R&S ATS1800M allows multiple angles of arrival (AoA) measurements compliant to the enhanced IFF test setup as per 3GPP TS 38.508-1 thanks to its two side chambers and large, overlapping quiet zone.



Furthermore, the 5G RRM test cases are also supported by the R&S TS8980, a unique integrated RF conformance test system supporting mobile technologies all the way from 2G to 5G including FR2. For further information on RF and RRM conformance test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_103163.html

(9)