RF Industries Acquisition of Microlab Finalized

RF Industries (RFI) is excited to announce that the acquisition of Microlab closed on March 1, 2022. Considering this news, we would like to provide you guidance for how to best work with RF Industries and Microlab.



While we assess various aspects of the combined company, we want to make things as easy as possible for our customers. Therefore, please continue to work with the same sales contacts that you have been working with to date. Specifically, if you have been selling and/or purchasing RFI product, please continue working with your RFI contact. And likewise, if you have been selling and/or purchasing Microlab product, please continue working with your Microlab contact.



As we begin to implement strategies and plans to maximize your support we will communicate with you as appropriate. Your account management team will also be your conduit to the latest information.

Microlab’s products are known worldwide for their superior quality and performance and are considered the gold standard in RF and Microwave distribution systems. We believe Microlab’s products, combined with core RF Industries offerings, will increase our capabilities to be a strong and trusted partner to support your success.

We are very excited to welcome Microlab’s talented employees and customers to RF Industries!

