Rohde & Schwarz has Won China Mobile’s 2021 5G Frequency Scanner Procurement Project

Rohde & Schwarz China and Zhuhai DingLi Corp., Ltd. have won the 2021 China Mobile centralized procurement project for 5G scanners. The R&S TSME6 drive test scanner has an ultracompact design and multiband, multitechnology support for simultaneous measurements. It scored a 70 % share of the project. This is the third consecutive China Mobile tender awarded to frequency scanners from Rohde & Schwarz. The R&S TSME6 has industry-leading features and performance, making it a reliable measurement intrument for the China Mobile 5G network deployment and optimization in the field.

Since 2019, China is building the world’s largest commercial 5G network, with over 70 % of the 5G base stations worldwide. Large numbers of 5G base stations in the low and medium frequency bands of 700 MHz and 2.1 GHz are planned and the long-term coexistence of 4G and 5G base stations will make network environments more and more complex. Since 2G and 3G will gradually be phased out, frequency clearance is very important in China right now.



The R&S TSME6 is a full-band, full-standard, high-performance 5G drive test that meets China Mobile 5G drive test standards and it is very stable with a large dynamic range to make network infrastructure deployment and optimization more effective.

The R&S TSME6 is the industry’s first 5G frequency scanner and has been providing testing services for major operators and base station manufacturers around the world since the the early stages of 5G deployment. It ensures 5G network quality with frequency clearance testing, interference hunting, network performance testing and network optimization.



The R&S TSME6 drive test scanner supports parallel measurements of wireless technologies including 5G NR, TDD-LTE, FDD-LTE, NB-IoT, eMTC/LTE-M, WCDMA, EVDO, CDMA, GSM, while meeting operation needs for simultaneous measurements in 3GPP multistandard networks. The scanner also covers all 5G NR frequency bands for sub 6 GHz TDD and FDD, including the 700 MHz, 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz frequency bands. In combination with the R&S TSME30DC and R&S TSME44DC downconverters, it also supports the FR2 frequency band from 24 GHz to 44 GHz, fulfilling Chinese network operator requirements.



As the industry’s smallest, lightest weight 5G NR multimode scanner with the lowest power consumption, the R&S TSME6 has excellent test performance. The R&S TSME6 is also the only instrument on the market that can fully detect multipath propagation, measuring power, delay and Doppler shift and other parameters.



The comprehensive mobile network testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz support all 2G to 5G cellular technologies and support the entire network lifecycle, from lab verification, spectral clearance, interference hunting and base station installation to site acceptance, benchmarking, optimization, monitoring and troubleshooting.



For more information on the mobile network testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, go to: www.rohde-schwarz.com/mnt

