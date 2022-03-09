James Francey Joins Isola Group as RF Business Development Director, Europe

Isola Group a global leader in circuit materials and materials technologies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Francey as RF Business Development Director, Europe. Jim will report directly to David Humby, Vice President Sales and OEM Marketing Europe, in the new role and will apply his industry background and considerable experience in the RF/microwave electronics industry to help Isola explore and expand new opportunities for high-frequency circuit materials within printed-circuit boards (PCBs) in such applications as Fifth Generation (5G) cellular wireless equipment and autonomous (“self-driving”) vehicles.

James Francey

Jim Francey brings an open and engaging personality and more than 30 years of high-frequency industry experience in chemistry and PCB materials and development engineering to his new position. He will educate OEMs and PCB customers on the wide choices in Isola’s circuit materials and their extensive capabilities for analog, digital, and mixed signal circuits. He will collaborate closely with colleagues not only in Europe but globally to ensure that customers are provided with the optimum material solutions for their applications. He will also interact closely with customers to see that all their requirements are met, working through Isola’s Voice of the Customer to gather data in support of new product developments.

Prior to joining Isola, Jim Francey was Sales Manager, Northern Europe, for Optiprint, a Swiss RF PCB manufacturer and Isola customer. Previously, he had been European Technical Service and Sales Manager for circuit material manufacturer Taconic Advanced Dielectrics and Technical Service Manager at AlliedSignal, Laminate Systems, Inc. Jim is a Fellow of Institute of Circuit Technology (UK) and author and co-author of several scientific papers and articles. In his spare time, he enjoys fly-fishing, 5-a-side soccer, and playing his saxophone.

About Isola

Isola Group (www.isola-group.com) is a leading global developer and supplier of advanced electronic circuit materials for high-voltage, high-power, high-speed, and high-frequency PCBs. By performing ongoing R & D on emerging circuit applications, such as military radar and EW systems, commercial 5G communications networks, and vehicle electronification, and operating a network of global factories, Isola provides cost-effective, high-performance solutions for the most challenging electronic single-layer and multilayer PCB applications.

