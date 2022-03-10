Samtec Engineers Are Finalists For DesignCon 2022 Engineer of the Year Award

Samtec’s Richard Mellitz and Scott McMorrow Are Among The Four Finalists For This Prestigious Award

DesignCon, the largest event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, announced the four finalists of their 2022 “Engineer of the Year” Award. This award, which seeks to recognize the best of the best in engineering and new product advancements, is given out each year during the DesignCon event.

The award winner will be selected based on his or her leadership, creativity, and out-of-the-box thinking brought to design/test of chips, boards, or systems, with particular attention paid to areas of signal and power integrity.

Samtec is proud to announce that two of the four finalists, Richard Mellitz and Scott McMorrow, are Samtec associates. Richard currently serves as Distinguished Engineer at Samtec, supporting interconnect signal integrity and industry standards. Scott is the Strategic Technologist for Samtec’s Signal Integrity Group.

The other finalists are Lambert (Bert) Simonovich, Founder, Lamsim Enterprises, and Steve Sandler, Founder, Picotest.com.

Members of the DesignCon management team chose finalists from the nominees, and the DesignCon and Design News communities have the opportunity to vote for the engineer who will receive the 2022 Award. Click here for a link to the ballot.

Nominees must be active members of the DesignCon community to be considered for this award.

The winner will be announced at DesignCon 2022 and provided with a $1,000 grant or scholarship to present to the educational institution of his or her choice.

Samtec’s Istvan Novak, Principal Signal and Power Integrity Engineer, won the 2020 DesignCon Engineer of the Year Award. Novak selected to donate his $1,000 grant to the Radio Club of the Technical University of Budapest.

About Samtec

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $950 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 40+ international locations and products sold in more than 125 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.samtec.com.

