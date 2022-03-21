30 W GaN HEMT

Ampleon’s CLF3H0060-30 is a general purpose unmatched, GaN-on-SiC HEMT that operates from DC to 6 GHz, is housed in a thermally-enhanced package, and supports both CW and pulse applications. Pulse and CW output power is 30 W and with a 15:1 input VSWR at all phase angles it delivers 30 W with a test voltage of 50 VDC without degradation. Power gain is typically 17 dB, input return loss is -15 dB, and drain efficiency is up to 61.5%. Large signal models in ADS and MWO are available.

