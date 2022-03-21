Integrated Stabilized RF Sources

The stabilized RF sources (ISRFS) are designed for radars, radar and EW simulation, ECM, and test and measurement. They’re a good choice because synthesizers cannot be easily modulated in FM, resulting in lower bandwidth. The ISRFS solutions have AM, four modes of FM, phase, and pulse modulations, as well as high accuracy and a wide temperature operating range. The dB-9003 covers 8 to 12 GHz and the dB-9005 operates from 30 to 36 GHz. Both units are custom mounted and act as a highly accurate RF source at high switching speeds. They can be controlled and set up with a digital port and have conduction cooling. March MIL 6

