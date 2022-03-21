Manual 70 dB Variable Attenuator 

Model 751-023-070 is a 50 ohm manual variable attenuator that covers DC to 2200 MHz and has 70 dB of attenuation in 10 dB steps. The attenuation accuracy is ±0.5 dB or 3%, insertion loss is 0.6 dB or less, and maximum VSWR is 1.5:1. RF input power is 2 W average, and connectors are SMA female and optionally BNC or Type N. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs.

