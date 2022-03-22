30 to 520 MHz Tunable Bandpass Filter 

The ADMV8052 MMIC bandpass filter covers 30 to 520 MHz and its frequencies are digitally selectable. The center frequency can be adjusted using an 8-bit value using a proprietary interpolation technique, and 3 dB bandwidth is 9% adjustable to ± 2%. Insertion loss is typically 4 dB and rejection is 20 dB. In bypass mode, insertion loss can be as low as 1 dB. It has high linearity and is well suited for land mobile, test and measurement, radar, EW, ECM, communications, and industrial and medical applications.

