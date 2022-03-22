30 to 520 MHz Tunable Bandpass Filter 

  1. Home
The ADMV8052 MMIC bandpass filter covers 30 to 520 MHz and its frequencies are digitally selectable. The center frequency can be adjusted using an 8-bit value using a proprietary interpolation technique, and 3 dB bandwidth is 9% adjustable to ± 2%. Insertion loss is typically 4 dB and rejection is 20 dB. In bypass mode, insertion loss can be as low as 1 dB. It has high linearity and is well suited for land mobile, test and measurement, radar, EW, ECM, communications, and industrial and medical applications. 

ANALOG DEVICES

